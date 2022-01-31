When were Metro Detroit's snowstorms? -- See how this week's forecast compares to top snowmakers

article

This week's snowstorm in Southeast Michigan will likely make it on the list of the top 25 snowstorms in Metro Detroit.

According to the National Weather Service, Metro Detroit's largest snowstorm happened on April 6, 1886, when the area received 24.5 inches of snow.

The second-snowiest storm was recorded on Dec. 1-2, 1974, when 19.3 inches fell, followed by a 16.7 inch storm on March 4-5, 1900. A 1900 snowstorm on Feb. 28-March 1 rounds out the top 5 with 14 inches of snow.

The area is expected to receive 8-14 inches of snowfall, so it could land in the top 5. Metro Detroit only needs to get 10.6 inches of snow to make it onto the top 25 list and beat a Jan. 4-5, 2014 snowstorm.

When will the snow start?

The range of snowfall expected between Wednesday and Thursday is 8-14 inches.

Oakland County and Macomb County should mostly get between 8 and 12 inches of snow while Detroit, Wayne County, and Washtenaw County will allow likely get between 10 and 14 inches.

Metro Detroit's top 25 snowstorms:

