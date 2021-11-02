November 2, 2021 Metro Detroit Election results

Every Election Day is important, even if you're not voting for a governor or presidential nominee - and the November 2, 2021 election could prove pivotal to the future of Southeast Michigan.

Polls are now closed across most of Michigan, with the exception of four counties in the Upper Peninsula, but here in Southeast Michigan. In Metro Detroit, the polls are closed and the votes are already being tabulated for city council seats, mayoral races, and proposals that could have a major impact on your life.

We're monitoring all the races that matter the most across Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties. On those links, you'll find every race you're looking for - from the marijuana proposal in Clawson to the city council race in Milan.

RELATED: Macomb County Election Results

Throughout this story, you'll see links to the county results but we're using this page to feature the races of the most interest to Metro Detroiters. These are the stories that have gotten the most attention over the past few months and many of them are based in Detroit.

By 6 a.m., all 876 precincts in Wayne County were in. Voter turnout hit 21%. Scroll down for details on each race we're following.

Detroit Mayor

Update: The Associated Press reports Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has easily defeated attorney Anthony Adams to win a third four-year term leading the Motor City. Duggan was the clear favorite to win Tuesday's election after first winning in 2013 and taking over in January 2014. As of 6 a.m. he had won more than 75% of the vote.

Adams had 24%.

That was just after the city emerged from the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. Duggan had won more than 72% of the votes in the August primary in which the top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan primary moved on to the general election. Adams was a former deputy mayor in the early to mid-2000s under Kwame Kilpatrick.

RELATED: Wayne County Election Results

Detroit City Council

All seven districts in the city of Detroit are on the ballot on Tuesday and at least three of them will see new candidates as councilmen Andre Spivey (district 4) and Gabe Leland (district 7) both resigned from their positions amid public corruption charges.

At large seats

Detroit has two citywide at-large council seats. Incumbent Jane Ayers and challengers Coleman Young II, Mary Waters, and Nicole Small are vying for two of the seats. Ayers won the primary with 400 more votes than Young.

UPDATE: By 6 a.m. Young had pulled away with the most votes, claiming 48,358 (31%) of the votes with Mary Walters beating out incumbent Ayers for 2nd place with 41,664 (26%) of the vote. Ayers was about 3,000 votes behind, scoring 25% of the vote.

All 623 precincts have reported their votes.

District 1

Councilmember James Tate Jr. (first elected in 2017) is being challenged by Krystal Larsosa.

UPDATE: Tate was winning with 74% of the vote by 6 a.m. over Larsosa.

District 2

Roy McCalister is facing Angela Calloway.

UPDATE: Calloway pulled away from McCalister by nearly 2,000 votes, claiming a 55% to 44% lead.

District 3

Incumbent Scott Benson is not facing an opponent.

District 4

Former FOX 2 reporter ML Elrick is taking on Latisha Johnson. This is the seat that Spivey had until he resigned earlier this year.

Update: Community volunteer Latisha Johnson held a commanding lead with 60 percent of the vote as of 6 a.m. Elrick had just 39%

District 5

Incumbent Mary Sheffield is running unopposed.

District 6

Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López opted not to run in 2021. Hector Santiago and Gabriela Santiago-Romero have been campaigning for the seat and both were automatically advanced to the general election as they were the only two candidates in the August Primary.

Update: Gabriela Santiago-Romero has 71 percent of the vote at 11:59 p.m.

District 7

In the seat vacated by Leland, Fred Durhal and Regina Ross are both running for the vote on the city council.

Update: Durhal slim lead grew even smaller over the night. As of 6 a.m., He has a 59-vote lead over Ross with all precincts reporting.

Detroit Clerk

Update: Incumbent Janice Winfrey is projected to win a fifth term as clerk, with 61 percent of the vote as of 11:59 p.m.

The City Clerk is in charge of administering elections and providing records from City Council meetings. Winfrey has held the seat since 2005 and won 70.4 percent of the vote during the August primary. McCampbell is the communications director for Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, after he picked up 15.3 percent of the vote in August.

Detroit Proposals

Detroit voters will also decide on three major proposals: proposals E, R, and S.

Proposal E is the decriminalization of entheogenic plants - better known as hallucinogenic magic mushrooms, peyote, and iboga. If voters choose to approve it, it would make it legal to possess and use the plants. It would also be treated by police as the lowest of law enforcement priorities.

UPDATE: At 6 a.m., voters were leaning towards approval with 61% of the voters saying yes.

Proposal R would establish a reparations task force and was introduced by Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield. Voters in August soundly rejected a reparations proposal but this one would establish a task force to make recommendations for housing and economic development to address historical discrimination against the Black community in Detroit.

UPDATE: With 81% of the vote, this proposal appears to be passing.

Proposal S would expand the budget-making authority to include citizen initiatives. This amendment gets into the budget-making in Detroit that is typically overseen by the mayor and city council. After the mayor proposes a budget, the city council will consider its breadth while taking in opinions and holding hearings from different departments within the city. After concluding on an appropriate allocation of money, the council approves the budget. Residents don't have control over setting spending limits on ordinances.

UPDATE: The vote had been split down the line for much of the evening, though as of 6 a.m., it looked like Detroit voters had rejected the proposal by a 53% - 46% no to yes vote.

Dearborn Mayor

The city of Dearborn has the chance to elect its first Arab-American Mayor in Democratic State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud. He's running against Gary Woronchak, a former editor of Dearborn Press & Guide and state representative.

Update: Hammoud is poised for a historic win with 54% vote against Gary Woronchak's 45% as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Taylor Mayor

The city of Taylor is likely to have a new mayor as current mayor Rick Sollars is not on the ballot. Sollars has been facing charges of accepting bribes from developers. Democratic state Rep. Alex Garza is looking to become the city's first Latino mayor. He's running against current City Council Chairman Tim Wooley. Sollars is running a write-in campaign.

Update: City Council Chair Tim Woolley appears to be the next Taylor Mayor. With all 13 precincts in, Woolley has 50.7 percent of the vote to Democratic State Rep. Alex Garza's 40 percent. Former Mayor Rick Sollars, under the cloud of a federal indictment and upcoming trial, waged a write-in campaign and had about 8 percent of the vote as of 11:59 p.m.

RELATED: Oakland County Election Results

Royal Oak Veterans memorial

The Royal Oak Veterans Memorial near downtown was subjected to a move as the city planned to redesign the park. Veterans pushed against the move and filed a proposal to allow citizens to vote. A vote of YES would leave the memorial in its current place. Voting NO will side with the city.

Update: At 11:59 p.m., with all precincts reporting, the proposal will not pass being out-voted with more than 9,300 no votes to 4,300.

Michigan State Senate

There are a total of two State Senate seats up for grabs in the 2021 election.

State Senate District 8 was vacated when Peter Lucido was elected Macomb County Prosecutor in November of 2020.

Democrat Martin Genter is taking on Republican Douglas Wozniak. During the primary, Wozniak won a crowded race to get the Republican nomination. Genter won the Democratic nominations versus just one opponent.

Update: By 11:59 p.m., Wozniak appears ready to clinch the seat with 61.9% of the vote with all precincts reporting.

State Senate District 28 on the state's west side around Grand Rapids and Wyoming has also been vacant since November of 2020 when Peter MacGregor (R) was elected Kent County Treasurer.

Democrat Keith Courtade will take on Republican Mark Huizenga for the seat. Courtade won the primary with 61% of the Democratic vote while Huizenga won the GOP nomination with 33.8% of the vote.

Advertisement

RELATED: Washtenaw County Election Results