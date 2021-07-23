Nursing student killed in Detroit, Michigan officials use COVID money for bonuses, police seek missing girl

Tikiya Allen was outside of a friend's home in Detroit when someone drove by and opened fire Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was a nursing student at Oakland University who dreamt of becoming an anesthesiologist. However, an unknown shooter dashed those dreams.

"You just don’t shoot nobody innocent. You took somebody life and loved one. It wasn’t meant for her," said Kai Cooks, Allen's mother. "I want the killer off the street that did this."

Allen's family said she was an innocent bystander. Someone in a red Ford Taurus started firing at a duplex near Pingree and Linwood. Allen and a group of people were hanging out at the home. She was on her bicycle when she was shot.

A 20-year-old man was also shot and is expected to survive.

Detroit police Chief James White said he does not believe the shooting was random. Officers are actively seeking the shooter.

Officials give themselves bonuses with COVID-19 relief money

Officials in a Michigan county voted to use federal COVID-19 relief money to give themselves thousands of dollars in bonuses.

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, made up entirely of Republicans, got $65,000 in bonuses.

Shiawassee County is a small, rural county between Lansing and Flint. The county's commissioners are part-time and get paid $10,000 a year. They also receive a meeting stipend.

One commissioner, Cindy Garber, said she believed she earned the money, while another, Marlene Webster, said she was "mortified" when she saw money in her bank account. Webster plans to give the money back.

Cameras catch illegal dumpers in the act

Dumpers stopped by a lot in Southwest Detroit to drop off large chunks of concrete July 10.

Three illegal dumpers were caught on camera as they unloaded the mess in an overgrown lot at Peters and Beatrice.

The city recently installed dumping cameras that caught the men in the act.

"I pulled up on the side of him and said, 'Dude what are you doing?' (He said) 'Oh my boss told me to dump this here.' (I said) 'Your boss? This is not a dumping site right here,'" Andre Fontenot said.

Fontenot has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years. He was compelled to confront the men because they were brazen enough to be dumping in the daylight.

Canton police seek missing girl

Canton police are looking for a missing girl Friday morning.

Police said Michelle Moua was last seen at her home on Stacy Drive, in the area of Haggerty and Palmer, around 3 a.m.

The 10-year-old girl went outside and never came back, police said.

Moua is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-394-5400.

Daily forecast

Showers and storms return to Metro Detroit on Friday, with more coming Saturday.

Seniors could see largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in decades

Researchers at Bank of America Global Securities explained in a note to clients on Wednesday that while seniors who are dependent on Social Security benefits may be getting "squeezed" by rising prices now, their budgetary situation should improve next year thanks to inflation’s impact on the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

Cost of living adjustments, which began in 1975, are implemented in order to counteract the effects of inflation.