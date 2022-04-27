Oak Park High School closed after fight between several adults and school security, students Tuesday

The Oak Park High School will be closed to students Wednesday following an altercation between several adults and security personnel at the district building yesterday.

According to a letter posted on the Oak Park School District's Facebook page, a fight broke out between "eight to ten adult males" who pushed past security and staff outside the building Tuesday and began fighting with students and other security personnel inside the high school building.

The men eventually fled after security officials secured the building. It happened around 3 p.m.

So far, none of the men are in custody. One has been identified.

Out of an abundance of caution since the suspects have still not been caught, "OPHS will be closed to students and families tomorrow," read the letter signed by Superintendent Dr. Jamii Hitchcock. No students will be allowed to enter the campus building today.

Instead, students will be required to remotely log their first period class at 8 a.m. and participate in classes following their regular schedule on Thursday and Friday this week. Virtual attendance will be required for all students.

All pre-K through eighth grade and NOVA Academy students will continue going to school.

It's not entirely clear what triggered the fight between the men, but the district says it believes another altercation that happened over the weekend off school property is playing a factor.

The district is conducting an internal review of the incident, including gathering eyewitness interviews and a review of video evidence and social media posts about the incident.

While one of the men has been identified, the district is working to I.D. the remaining individuals who were involved.

No weapons were involved in the fight.

OPHS staff will meet at the school Wednesday to discuss the events that took lace.

If anyone has information on the incident, they're encouraged to contact the Oak Park Department of Public Safety at (248) 691-7520.