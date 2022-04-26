7th grade Roseville Middle School student on life support after being hit by vehicle

article

A Roseville Middle School student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road Tuesday morning.

Police said the seventh grade student was crossing Martin at Barkman when they were hit around 7:20 a.m. The student was taken to St. John Moross Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition, school officials said.

The driver, a 21-year-old Detroit man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police said witnesses said the vehicle did not appear to be speeding, and alcohol is not a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.