Oakland County deputies attacked in Pontiac while blocking traffic after crash

A man attacked Oakland County deputies as they blocked traffic after a crash in Pontiac this week.

Authorities said the deputies were directing traffic around the crash and a downed wire at the intersection of Cesar Chavez and N. Cass Avenue when a 27-year-old Pontiac man approached them. The man asked for a ride to Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb County.

When he was told no, he became angry and started yelling that he was going to kill the deputies, authorities said. As a deputy tried to get out of their patrol vehicle, the man tried to shut the door. The deputy pushed the door open and engaged with the man, authorities said.

The man started punching the deputy and kneed them in the chest multiple times, authorities said. Another deputy got out of their patrol vehicle and engaged with the man until additional deputies arrived.

Authorities said the man continued to be combative and refused verbal commands to stop resisting. After a struggle with deputies, he was arrested without further incident.

Advertisement

Two deputies who were hurt were treated at McLaren Oakland Hospital.