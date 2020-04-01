Oakland County to call residents Thursday with information on coronavirus

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is sending out a robocall to residents to tell them to answer their phones on Thursday and he will provide them information about coronavirus in the county.

In a robocall made to many Oakland County residents, including FOX 2 employees, Bouchard is heard urging Oakland County residents to answer the phone Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The recording does not specify what Bouchard will be talking about aside discussing "what the state and county orders mean to you and how we are working to ensure your safety during these anxious times."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer first signed a state of emergency on March 10, the day the first two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan.

On Wednesday, she extended the state of emergency and declared a state of disaster due to coronavirus in the state.

The entire state has been under a Stay Home order since March 23, ordering non-essential businesses to close.

She also said that the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order does not mean you should have people at your house. She said the order means staying home with your family.

"This order is not optional and it's not a recommendation. It doesn't mean inviting 10 of your closest friends over for dinner or hosting a party at your house. It means staying home with the people with whom you live. It means when you do need to run to the grocery store or to the pharmacy, that you observe the 6-foot distance between others so you can keep yourself safe and others," Whitmer said. "If we don't all do our part, more people are going to get sick and more people are going to die."

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

