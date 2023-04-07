Oakland University students protest for more safety on campus in wake of Michigan State shooting

After the fatal Michigan State University shooing in February, Oakland University students held a peaceful protest Friday calling for changes to security on their campus.

"After the shooting at MSU, a lot of us were scared to return to the university. We wanted to fight for a more secure safety here," Chloe Lebow said. "We are protesting for our safety, to include ID scanners on all the doors at Oakland."

MSU has since changed how buildings can be accessed after a man with no affiliation with the school walked into two buildings and started shooting.

"It’s scary because we are supposed to feel safe here, and we are supposed to want to come here. Oakland’s not a bad school. It’s not unsafe, but I don’t think we need to wait for something to happen here for us to increase the safety," Lebow said.

OU President Ora Pescovitz met with the students during Friday's protest. She says they're already looking into whether every building can have an ID swipe system.

"We are concerned about their safety, and we do everything in our power to ensure Oakland is a very safe campus. We’ve been regularly ranked one of the safest campuses in Michigan and around the country always, but we are always looking for ways to improve," Pescovitz said. "The fact we are allocating over half $1 million towards safety and security since the MSU shooting is significant."

OU Police Chief Mark Gordon says their commitment to security started back in 2007 after the Virginia Tech shooting. Gordon says all classrooms lock from the inside-- some buildings require ids after hours-- and they have other systems in place.

"We are expanding our CCTV system our surveillance cameras we are expanding our emergency communication system as well, and we are expanding and upgrading our outdoor loudspeaker system," he said.

Meanwhile, Pescovitz wants students to know the university takes their safety seriously.

"They asked me can I assure them that this will be 100% safe and there will never be a problem. I can’t assure that none of us ever can it’s impossible, but I said I can assure them I will do everything in my power," Pescovitz said.