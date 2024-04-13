One arrested after chase leads to crash on Detroit’s west side

"Boom, out of nowhere it just smacked into the other car," one witness said. "It’s unfortunate, that’s a bad situation.

Capt. Shannon Hampton of the Detroit Police Department said the chase started in the area of Warren and Southfield, before ending on Detroit’s west side in a loud collision.

One suspect was arrested following the crash.

According to police officers were out looking for a suspect who was wanted for several robberies in home invasions in the area, and located a suspect, who then fled in a vehicle.

"I didn’t really see the driver because all the cops were here .. they were here so fast," the witness said.

Two people were in the car the suspect crashed into. They each suffered only minor injuries.