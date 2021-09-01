Father hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation after Royal Oak Township fire

article

One man is hospitalized with injuries after an apartment fire in Royal Oak Township Wednesday morning.

Multiple crews were spotted outside the Oakdale Residents Cooperative around 4 a.m. for a fire that started in a kitchen.

Michigan State Police said the fire managed to spread to the whole unit before affecting four more units. Five families were also displaced.

One resident, a father, was taken to a local hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Residents were evacuated from adjacent apartments as well.

Emergency crews aren't sure of the cause of the fire but don't believe it to be suspicious.

Crews from Ferndale, Southfield, Madison Heights, & Hazel Park also responded.