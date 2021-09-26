One person shot, suspect on the loose according to Detroit Police
DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit Police say they are looking for William Gregory Hicks, who is a suspect in a non-fatal shooting.
According to our authorities, the shooting happened Saturday around 3:30 pm on the 1600 block of Burlingame Street in Detroit.
Witnesses say Hicks got into an argument with the victim and then pulled out a handgun and shot the person once.
Police say they believed Hicks was in the house where the shooting happened; however, after further investigation discovered he was gone.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.
If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.