One shot in stomach after friendly fire incident during Taylor police training exercise

An unusual scene unfolded at a park in Taylor during a police training exercise when an accidental firing from a weapon injured someone.

Auxiliary officers being trained in Heritage Park were conducting a vehicle take-down exercise when one of the individuals involved fired their service weapon, striking a civilian role player in the stomach.

The individual was taken to Trenton South Shore Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Taylor police declined to offer any details and Michigan State Police, who are investigating the shooting, placed some details on social media late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m.

Auxiliary officers are not sworn-in police units, but rather serve as a resource to back-up police during some situations.

Some do carry firearms and some don't. The decision to arm auxiliary police is made by the department.

Police were at the park for several hours after arriving. They could be seen talking to several people as part of their investigation.

No details were released about the individual struck by the shot.

No other details were available Monday morning.