Only one Michigan beach closed headed into Memorial Day Weekend

article

There's plenty of options for swimming this Memorial Day Weekend – only one Michigan beach is closed.

According to the state's Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy BeachGuard, St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach is closed as of Thursday due to Hugh bacteria levels. The closure comes just days after a contamination advisory due to high bacteria ended.

This Macomb County beach has a history of closures because of this reason, with dozens of closures dating back to 1994.

As of Friday, none of the state's other more than 1,230 public and 575 private beaches are closed.