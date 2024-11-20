Orion Township condo explosion update: Investigation could take weeks

The Brief Authorities said the investigation into the condo explosion in Orion Township could take several weeks. Officials believe a gas leak caused the explosion. Two people were critically injured in the explosion.



Orion Township authorities said 18 total units were destroyed in the violent explosion that leveled a condo and critically injured two people Tuesday evening.

Authorities spoke during a press conference at Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information on the condo explosion – which is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

Orion Township supervisor Chris Barnett and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard were among those who spoke during the 4 p.m. press conference.

"The complete investigation we anticipate taking, a little over a week, to get even initial information. So I don't have a lot, when it comes to, what happened or where or the initial cause, at the current time, we are looking at having 18 units that are completely destroyed," Barnett said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard encouraged people looking to help to go on the sheriff's website or social media to find legitimate charities. He later warned people of scammers looking to profit off the incident by faking charities, stating he saw it with numerous other tragedies, including the Oxford High School mass shooting and the Splashpad shooting.

The explosion leveled the Keatington New Town Condominiums around 6:30 Tuesday night. The sound was reportedly heard and felt for miles. Fire crews were on the scene of the incident until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

VIEW: Photos of explosion aftermath

"I was on the computer and there was a shockwave. The screen popped out at me and everything came off the walls," neighbor Scully Hirsack said. "I ran outside and saw that the corner unit was just gone."

The condo, on Waldon between Joslyn and Baldwin Roads, was destroyed in the blast while other nearby homes were damaged. After the explosion, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s were missing. They were later located alive, but with critical injuries.

Both victims were initially listed with critical injuries. The man was upgraded and able to speak with investigators earlier in the day on Wednesday. The woman was upgraded to stable condition. Several others suffered minor injuries, too.

Thankfully, nobody died in the explosion.

"I think we are very fortunate to be able to walk away and have everyone accounted for, and to say we have as few in critical condition as we do," said Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen. "This could have been much worse. At this point in time, I think we are really fortunate we have as little as we have."

The aftermath of an explosion that leveled a condo in Orion Township

On Tuesday night, a Consumers Energy spokesperson released a statement:

"Earlier this evening we were notified of the explosion in Orion Township and sent crews to the scene immediately. As first responders are still actively battling the fire, we do not have additional information about the cause of the explosion or about the status of anyone in the building. Our crews are on site and will move ahead with their work once first responders have deemed it safe to do so. We are committed to the safety of residents and the community and will continue working closely with public safety officials."