Orion Twp explosion displaces residents • DTW expects more holiday travel • Driver released after fatal crash

Numerous people were forced to leave their homes after a condo explosion Tuesday evening in Orion Township caused damage to nearby homes.

Officials suspect a gas leak led to the blast that leveled one home and damaged 18 others at Keatington New Town Condos, leaving those residents without a place to live as the holidays near.

"There were another 12 units that are being questioned for their stability, and we will have investigators and inspectors and everything else out there." said Orion Township Fire Department Chief Ryan Allen.

It isn't clear when those who are displaced will be able to return home.

"When I came, there’s a sign on the door saying that it’s condemned, but she had major surgery," said Emmelina Carthans, whose sister and niece live across the street from the home that exploded. "She hasn’t been out. And my niece is special needs. Nobody came and knocked and said, ‘Hey you can’t be here. It’s not safe.'"

In addition to the damaged homes, two people suffered serious injuries, while others had minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion, which they believe was a gas explosion. That investigation is expected to take about a month.

Man to be sentenced for murdering mother

Justin Jackson, a man who stabbed his mother to death and then dumped her body in a drain in 2023, will learn how long he'll spend in prison today.

Authorities said the victim, Samantha Guinther, contacted Jackon in June 2023 because she was concerned for the safety of his children. Jackson then stabbed Guinther to death on June 18, 2023, and dumped her body in a storm drain at Erin Park, a condominium complex in Eastpointe.

Guinther was reported missing in September, and it remained an open missing persons case until residents in Erin Park smelled something off, leading to the discovery of her body in a drain in October 2023.

After Guinther's body was found, Jackson, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual, and lying to a peace officer. He was also charged in a separate case for possessing drugs.

Jackson pleaded no contest to the charges stemming from the murder. His plea deal includes a sentencing agreement of 23-38 years in prison. Also, as a result of the plea, the drug case will be dropped.

Increased holiday travel expected at DTW

Detroit Metro anticipates that more than 4 million people will pass through the airport this holiday season.

From Nov. 22 through Jan. 5, 2025, the airport estimates a 6% increase in travelers compared to the same time last year. The bulk of travelers are expected to be passing through the airport during the Christmas and New Year's travel period, which starts Dec. 18.

"We continue to see growth in passenger traffic during the holidays, and we’re determined to wow our customers as we enter the busy travel season," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton.

DTW shared tips for having a smooth flight this holiday season. The airport urges passengers to get there early, check their bags for prohibited items ahead of time, and arrange for assistance before they arrive.

Family questions release of driver in fatal crash

Stephen Singleton, a well-known pastor in the Metro Detroit area, was hit and killed by a driver in Rochester Hills earlier this year.

"He had almost every bone in his body broken," said his wife, Teri Singleton. "He had his collarbone fractured, internal organ damage, and his skull was cracked. He had two craniotomies in the hospital."

The driver, an undocumented immigrant who wasn't supposed to be in the United States, was arrested. However, Stephen's family said the driver was released from custody as the case progresses.

"He’s dead and they’re walking around. That’s bothering me," Teri said.

FOX 2 has reached out to government sources to see exactly why the suspect was released and when the next court date will be.

Overdoses dropping in Oakland County

Officials in Oakland County are announcing some good news - overdoses are dropping.

In the first half of this year, preliminary overdose data shows a 26.1% reduction in overdose fatalities and a 19.7% drop in non-fatal overdoses, compared to the first half of 2023.

Recovery support and the availability of naxolene, which reverses overdoses, are being credited with this decrease.

"Increased access with a low barrier for people even without the ability to pay for that, that is at the forefront of the gold standard of how to treat this disorder," said Steve Norris, who works with the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities.

The Alliance helps those with their recovery, and even employs those who escaped addiction.

"I found recovery and it was one of the most difficult things that I'd ever tried to do, and it was the most life-changing experience that I’ve ever had," said Paul Shankin. "I want to dance in the streets. It’s incredible to be a part of something that is literally saving people’s lives."

The first snow of the season will taper off as the day progresses, with some rain forecasted this afternoon.

Apple’s iOS 18.1 brings AI advancements

Apple’s latest iOS 18.1 update marks a significant leap in AI technology with enhancements to Siri and Apple Intelligence. Designed to make your iPhone smarter, these features use machine learning to adapt to your habits and provide highly personalized recommendations.

For example, Siri can now predict your navigation routes, suggest app shortcuts based on your routines, and offer tailored insights in real-time. Apple Intelligence integrates with apps across your device to create a seamless user experience.

However, this AI-driven approach means your iPhone collects and analyzes more personal data than ever, including information from financial apps, health trackers, and location-based services. While these features promise convenience, they also raise questions about how much access AI should have to sensitive data.

