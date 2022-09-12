Oxford Community Schools investigating potential threat on Snapchat

A potential threat to the Oxford Community Schools district is under investigation after a school resource officer learned about it Monday morning.

According to the district, "come bring a gun to Oxford school" was sent on Snapchat by a person whose identity is still unknown. Superintendent Ken Weaver said it does not appear that the sender or recipient are Oxford students.

Weaver said more police will be at schools as long as they are available.

After the Oxford High School shooting last November, school shooting threats spiked around Michigan and the United States. Dozens of students in Metro Detroit were charged with making threats against schools.

Full statement from Weaver:

"Late this morning, September 11, 2022, our school resource officer became aware of a potential threat on Snapchat. The message specifically said, "come bring a gun to Oxford school." After hours of investigation, law enforcement have not yet been able to determine the author of the message. It does not appear that either the creator of the message or the recipient are Oxford students. In cooperation with local law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution, as officers are available we will have additional police presence at our schools. As a reminder, we have armed security at every school building and stringent visitor protocols.

"This is an active police investigation and, again, does not seem to involve Oxford students. Due to the unique nature of social media, the source of the message might never be determined. We are limited in what we can share, but will update families with any additional information should it become available.

"Thank you to the Wildcat who reported this message to a trusted adult. If you or your child have other information regarding this Snapchat conversation, please contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office as soon as possible.

"Please continue to encourage your students to utilize the Ok2Say anonymous reporting tool and/or reach out to law enforcement or school administration with concerning information. The OK2SAY app is available for iOS and Android devices or tips can be reported at michigan.gov/ok2say website as well."