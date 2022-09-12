Police: Suspect could face terrorism charges after shooting threat closes Lincoln High School in Warren

Once Warren police know who posted a shooting threat directed at Lincoln High School, they will be pursuing terrorism charges against them.

"We had a student notify administration and our school resource officer that there had been an online threat posed on social media," said Piper Bognar the superintendent of Van Dyke Public Schools. "It’s not appropriate. We won’t put up with it, and we’re not going to take any threats. We’re not going to take them lightly."

Students were sent home Monday over the threat posted to Instagram.

"It's crazy. The school year just started, and you already got stuff going on like this. I just want to go to school and get it over with. I don’t want to have to deal with threats and stuff," said junior John Pickett.

Van Dyke Public Schools isn't the only district to be dealing with issues this early in the year – Oxford Community Schools said Monday that it was investigating a disturbing social media post.

Police said they have an idea about what led to the threat in Warren.

"We’re looking at an Instagram that came out I believe Saturday, and it was possibly a result of a fight that took place after a football game. It could possibly be gang-related," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. "They're facing felony charges, terrorist charges."