Oxford High moves to remote learning after 21 test positive for COVID-19, almost 200 quarantined

Social gatherings unrelated to school caused a COVID-19 outbreak at Oxford High School and led officials to shift to remote learning.

Currently, 21 students have COVID-19 and 195 are quarantining.

School officials said they learned about large weekend gatherings on March 10 and moved to remote learning on March 11 and 12. However, officials learned of more cases and decided to extend remote learning through the next week.

The school is planning for students to return to the classroom Monday.

According to a press release from the district, Oxford Community Schools has had two potential in-school transmissions of the virus. Other cases of spread occurred outside of school, the district said.