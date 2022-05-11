Oxford High School shooting -- What's next after district rejects AG's investigation offer

On Tuesday, the school board rejected Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's offer to investigate the Oxford High School shooting.

Nessel first offered to investigate the shooting in December and again in April. She promised it would not cost the district money nor interfere with criminal proceedings.

Read: Nessel offers investigation into events that led up to mass shooting

Parents are outraged at the decision to not take Nessel up on her offer.

"II think it's important to the community and the parents that have kids at that school, so that you can get to the bottom of why this happened and what changed. You gotta drive forward to fix this," said Buck Myre, the father of shooting victim Tate Myre.

Instead, the district said it will use "more holistic third-party reviews" to look at the district's three-year plan and the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that left four students dead.

However, according to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, the facts will come out, with or without Nessel's investigation.

"There won't be a shortage of facts," Langton said. "They will come out."

Langton pointed to the five civil lawsuits, two criminal cases, and numerous Freedom of Information Act requests.

"We have no alternative but to move forward in terms of the civil cases and prove, that what everybody already knows, and that is that Oxford is in part responsible for this tragedy, so that it never happens again," said attorney Ven Johnson, who represents victims of the shooting.

With a criminal investigation already being conducted by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald's office, it isn't clear what Nessel would do during her investigation. Langton also noted, the district may not cooperate because they are being sued.

The district said the ongoing criminal cases stemming from the shooting have delayed the release of information that could help the review. Because of this, the school board said the third-party review won't happen until have the trials of suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

As the cases and lawsuits move forward, more details are expected to be revealed about the school shooting.