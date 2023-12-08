Oxford shooter to be sentenced • Truck driver killed in landfill accident • Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams begins

The Oxford High School shooter will be in court Friday for his sentencing.

He could face life in prison without the chance of parole for the shooting that left four students dead and injured others at the school Nov. 30, 2021. A judge decided that sentence was appropriate for the teen, who was 15 at the time, after hearing days of testimony.

The shooter pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Before his sentencing, those impacted by the shooting will be able to give victim impact statements, and dozens are expected to share how the shooting has affected them.

You can watch the sentencing live beginning at 9 a.m. at the link below:

Psychologist believes Oxford shooter can be rehabilitated

A psychologist who interviewed the Oxford High School shooter believes the teen can be rehabilitated.

Whether a person can be rehabilitated is a key factor in determining their sentence.

Dr. Colin King, a psychologist who testified during the shooter's Miller Hearing in November, argues the shooter does not deserve life in prison. He was a "feral child" who was robbed of the opportunity to mature and grow, King argues.

"This is someone who was socially isolated, neglected, and was not properly groomed to be a normal human being," he said.

King interviewed the shooter six times over the course of 20 hours. The shooter, he believes, hasn't fully grasped the consequences of his actions.

Detroit boys stuck in Florida foster care after mother left 1-year-old on beach

After a Detroit mother was arrested in Florida for leaving her baby on a beach, her children were put in foster care by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

The boys' grandparents flew from Detroit to Florida to pick them up, but could not get them out of the system.

"I've called everybody and I need some help," the grandmother, Valerie Mitchell told FOX 2. "My grandsons want to come home."

Valerie's daughter, 37-year-old Shamika Mitchell, was arrested in November by deputies in Daytona Beach on charges of child neglect and endangerment. Authorities said Shamika left her one-year-old boy on the beach.

On November 10, the baby was found "unresponsive" and "cold to the touch" in a wet diaper by beach goers. Police began searching for the child after Shamika's oldest son, Tayshawn, questioned her about his brother's whereabouts and called 911.

Garbage truck driver killed in landfill accident

A garbage truck driver died in an accident at Riverview Land Preserve on Thursday.

Details about the accident are sparse, but photos from the scene show the trailer of another truck on top of the garbage truck.

"A tragic accident occurred today at the Riverview Land Preserve involving a truck driver who was killed in his vehicle," said a statement on the City of Riverview's Facebook page. "The circumstances are presently under investigation and we are not prepared to make any statements at this time."

Moonbeam for Sweet Dreams starts today

Help kids in the hospital celebrate the holidays during Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams at Beaumont Children’s Hospital in Royal Oak.

This beloved event starts Friday and goes through Dec. 23. The community is invited to shine lights outside the hospital each night for the children who are there.

The event starts around 8 p.m. nightly.

Daily Forecast

Record-high temperatures are in the forecast this weekend.

UNLV shooter who killed 3 had list of targets at the campus and another university

The 67-year-old gunman who killed three faculty members and wounded a fourth in a roughly 10-minute rampage at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, had a list of targets at the school and 150 additional rounds of ammunition, police said Thursday.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill identified the suspect, who was killed in a shootout with police, as Anthony Polito, a longtime business professor who was living in nearby Henderson, Nevada. The sheriff said at a news conference that investigators were still looking into a motive but noted that Polito had applied for several jobs at various colleges and universities in Nevada but was denied the job each time.

McMahill said targets on Polito’s list also included faculty members at East Carolina University in North Carolina, where Polito was a professor at the university's business school from 2001 to 2017.

Read more here.