Oxford Strong: Michigan high schools selling shirts to help community heal after Oxford High School shooting

Nearly 100 Michigan high schools have signed up to sell Oxford Strong shirts.

Proceeds from the shirts will provide resources to students and staff impacted by the Oxford High School shooting. These shirts will be available at school gymnasiums across the state in early February.

"Athletics, what we think is, we can help heal," said Brian Gordon, the athletic director at Royal Oak High School. "You see this all the time, where people come together, and that's something that sports does."

The idea of coming together started with two words: Oxford Strong. Now, those two words are on a T-shirt that can be purchased for $20 to help Oxford heal.

The shirts are also available online. So far, more than 6,000 have been sold. Gordon said more than $100,000 has already been raised.

"It's gonna go directly to those folks affected," Gordon said. "It could be for mental health. It could be for a variety of things – bringing in extra people to support them – all those things cost money. This I'm sure will go to great use for those kids and for that community."

Students returned to Oxford High School on Monday for the first time since the deadly Nov. 30 shooting. Counselors, therapy dogs, and other mental health resources were available.

Gordon said on Feb. 4, school athletic programs will read a message from the Michigan High School Athletic Association as the shirts become available for purchase at the schools.

