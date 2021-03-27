Parents charged in non-fatal shooting of 3-year-old son

article

The parents of a 3-year-old child were charged Saturday morning for the non-fatal shooting of their son.

On March 9, 2021, around 2:50 p.m. the Detroit Police responded to the 19100 block of Omira for a gunshot wound of a minor child.

Officers located the victim with a gunshot wound on their left arm. Medics arrived and sent the child to a local hospital.

Allegedly the child picked up an unsecured handgun in the home and shot himself in the arm.

"This case came to our office on the same day as another child shooting case, as a result of unsafe storage of a weapon, "said Prosecutor Worthy. Way too many innocent, very young children have easy access to these deadly weapons and this situation usually ends up with a seriously injured or fatally wounded child. I do not understand why the adults cannot safely store their firearms." — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

Father Anthony Smith, 32, was charged with one county of Child Abuse Second Degree, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Felony Firearm. The mother Tenisha Christian, 39, has been charged with one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Felony Firearm.