Parents charged in non-fatal shooting of 3-year-old son
DETROIT, Mich. - The parents of a 3-year-old child were charged Saturday morning for the non-fatal shooting of their son.
On March 9, 2021, around 2:50 p.m. the Detroit Police responded to the 19100 block of Omira for a gunshot wound of a minor child.
Officers located the victim with a gunshot wound on their left arm. Medics arrived and sent the child to a local hospital.
Allegedly the child picked up an unsecured handgun in the home and shot himself in the arm.
Father Anthony Smith, 32, was charged with one county of Child Abuse Second Degree, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Felony Firearm. The mother Tenisha Christian, 39, has been charged with one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Felony Firearm.