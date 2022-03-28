Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Downtown Detroit

article

Dessert chain Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Downtown Detroit.

The eatery will serve 12 flavors of cobbler with ice cream, three varieties of cinnamon rolls, five banana pudding flavors, peach tea, and cold brew coffee.

(Photo: Peach Cobbler Factory)

A grand opening announcement is expected soon for the business that will be at 1300 Broadway St.

Related: Sugar Factory opening Downtown Detroit location

Locations are also planned for Troy and Birmingham.