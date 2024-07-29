Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Michigan Ave. in Canton

article

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Michigan Avenue in Canton early Monday.

Police said the 39-year-old Canton woman was crossing the road at Haggerty around 1:15 a.m. when she was hit by an Acura that was traveling westbound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police do not believe the driver, a 21-year-old Detroit man, was under the influence at the time. An investigation is ongoing.