Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Michigan Ave. in Canton
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Michigan Avenue in Canton early Monday.
Police said the 39-year-old Canton woman was crossing the road at Haggerty around 1:15 a.m. when she was hit by an Acura that was traveling westbound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police do not believe the driver, a 21-year-old Detroit man, was under the influence at the time. An investigation is ongoing.