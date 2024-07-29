Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Michigan Ave. in Canton

By Amber Ainsworth and FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 29, 2024 9:18am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Michigan Avenue in Canton early Monday. 

Police said the 39-year-old Canton woman was crossing the road at Haggerty around 1:15 a.m. when she was hit by an Acura that was traveling westbound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police do not believe the driver, a 21-year-old Detroit man, was under the influence at the time. An investigation is ongoing.

Watch FOX 2 News Live