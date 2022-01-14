Pine Knob returns, Hertel blasts auditor general report, Rent-a-hitman suspect sentenced

article

The DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkson is kicking off its 50th year of concerts with some big news - it's no longer going to be called the DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Instead, the popular Metro Detroit concert venue is reverting to its old name: Pine Knob Music Theatre.

After spending 20 years with the corporate moniker as its primary sponsor, the iconic venue says its returning to its roots as a means to off "a vintage feel and art that captures the beloved, scenic landscape symbolic of Michigan's premier summer concert destination."

A release from 313 Presents said the venue's rebranding will also include a new logo. It features a guitar with the sun glowing over a hill.

It's meant to pay "homage to the venue's rich 50-year history with a fresh new touch."

Additionally, Trinity Health and United Wholesale Mortgage are both the venue's new corporate sponsors.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health as Proud Partners of Pine Knob Music Theatre," said 313 Presents President Howard Handler. "These two premier Michigan-based organizations share our passion for providing unparalleled service and understood the importance the Pine Knob brand resonates in our community and they embraced the opportunity to help bring it back to life in a new and exciting way. This is only the beginning as we look to our 50th anniversary and beyond to engage and bring the best in live entertainment and activation to our guests."

Hertel blasts auditor general report on Covid deaths

Health Director Elizabeth Hertel slammed the findings of an auditor general's report that concluded a higher number of residents in long-term care facilities died from COVID-19 than what the state has totaled. The MDHHS head said she'd give the data "an F" and accused Republican Rep. Steve Johnson of asking the Office of the Auditor General to do a report that he knew would produce a higher count.

"I think having a headline that says our governor undercounted the number of deaths in long-term care facilities is politically expedient for them," she said, following up that it was politically motivated.

By law, the health director has to count deaths in long-term care facilities that the state regulates. But she alleges, Rep. Johnson asked the auditor general to count other elderly deaths in the state, in other places not covered by state regulators, knowing it would produce a higher number.

Johnson responded to the claim that it was "shameful" of the health department to use the excuse to avoid accountability. The full report is expected to drop Monday.

Border agents report massive haul from 2021 seizures

Customs and Border Protection agents seized thousands of pounds of drugs, 40,000 rounds of ammunition, $5.6 million, and more at Michigan's five ports of entry during the 2021 fiscal year.

Michigan's ports of entry handled by the CBP Detroit Field Office include the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, and Detroit Metro Airport. During the year, there were 2.3 million truck crossings and $138 billion worth of goods imported into the U.S.

Agents arrested 181 people in the past fiscal year. Reasons for arrest include narcotics smuggling, human smuggling, firearms violations, and fraud.

See the whole list of items here.

Rent-A-hitman suspect sentenced

A Michigan woman is headed to prison after using a website called "Rent-A-Hitman" to try to have her ex-husband killed. Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, of South Rockford, pleaded guilty to solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit a crime after reaching out to the bogus website for its services.

Wein was sentenced to 7-20 years in prison on both counts. Those sentences will be served concurrently, and she will be credited for the 545 days she has been in jail. Her plea deal conditions allowed for a minimum sentence of no more than nine years. Before being told her sentence, Wein spoke in court. She said she takes full responsibility for what happened. She said she was struggling when she committed the crime after losing eight family members.

Judge Daniel White said he took Wein's mental health into consideration when determining the sentence, however he also noted that he took into account that she sought out the hitman website.

Authorities said Wein used a pseudonym when trying to solicit the murder of her ex-husband on July 17, 2020. When she got to the end of her "service request," she entered her real information, though.

DPD Chief pushes back on criticism of rising CCW arrests

A group of defense attorneys are pushing Detroit police to make traffic stop data public. Although the current police chief has not been in charge since the beginning of the period where arrests spiked, he says his officers have not done anything wrong.

"If you illegally carry a gun in our community, we’re going to arrest you," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "We’re unapologetic about that." He sounded off on the drastic uptick of Conceal and Carry Weapons arrests that community members argue is unjust.

Chanta Parker, the managing director of the Neighborhood Defender Service of Detroit said 97% of those arrests are Black people and 70% are law-abiding citizens. Most were arrested for storing their gun in the wrong place like in their car while driving, she said. That is a felony.

Several factors contributed to the surge in CCW arrests - from a spike in gun sales and new gun owners to a lack of understanding the difference between open and concealed carry and the implications.

What else we're watching

State Attorney General Dana Nessel has requested federal prosecutors to open criminal investigations into the 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates that stated they were presidential electors. A Wayne County judge has been suspended for six months after he made crass and sexual remarks about female prosecutors. A Ferris State professor has been placed on leave after he published a profanity-laced video online that included strange remarks about how he grades his students. The U.S. postal service is releasing a new stamp that depicts simple floral charms of old European folk art as part of a popular series commemorating love and Valentine's Day. Another federal disaster team has been sent to work at Henry Ford Wyandotte due to the omicron surge.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Friday is going to feel colder due to the wind chill, but temperatures will still drop into the teens. The weekend expects to be largely uneventful in terms of inclement weather.

Novak Djokovic faces deportation after Australia revokes visa for 2nd time

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic’s lawyers were expected to appeal at the Federal Circuit and Family Court, which they already successfully did last week on procedural grounds after his visa was first canceled when he landed at a Melbourne airport.

A hearing was scheduled for Friday night.

Advertisement

Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that may be waived, depending on the circumstances.