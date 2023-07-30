Police: 24-year-old shot and killed on Detroit's northeast side

A 24-year-old man died early Saturday morning after being shot on Detroit's northeast side.

At 3:45 a.m., the Detroit Police Department responded to the 20200 block of Hamburg St, near 8 Mile and Groesbeck. Once at the location, they saw a 24-year-old man who was shot.

They transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detroit Police do not have any suspect information. The circumstances of the shooting are also unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ NEXT: Chesterfield Township police investigating shooting that left 27-year-old man dead