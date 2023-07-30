Police: 24-year-old shot and killed on Detroit's northeast side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old man died early Saturday morning after being shot on Detroit's northeast side.
At 3:45 a.m., the Detroit Police Department responded to the 20200 block of Hamburg St, near 8 Mile and Groesbeck. Once at the location, they saw a 24-year-old man who was shot.
They transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Detroit Police do not have any suspect information. The circumstances of the shooting are also unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
