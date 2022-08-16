Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid

article

A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home.

Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.

According to police, Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) detectives and with officers from Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township police raided Ward's home in the 9000 block of Kephart Lane on Friday after a tip.

Police said Ward had a pistol on his person, and there were several other firearms in the home.

Crystal methamphetamine, scales, and other evidence of trafficking were also seized, police said.