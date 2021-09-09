Police find more than 150 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of heroin during drug bust in Detroit, Southfield

article

Michigan State Police seized drugs, guns, and vehicles during a drug bust in Detroit and Southfield on Thursday.

Police said they found more than 150 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of heroin. The heroin contained fentanyl.

They seized the drugs, two vehicles, and five guns.

Police said the suspect is a 40-year-old Detroit man.