Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating an overnight fatal hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side.

At 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hoover Street and Greiner Street for a fatal crash.

Police say an unknown driver of a Chevy Impala struck a green Jaguar, causing the Jaguar to strike another vehicle. Police say the driver of the Chevy Impala fled the scene.

The man driving the Jaguar was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported.

READ NEXT: 3 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit, police search for suspect