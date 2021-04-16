Police: Ohio pair connected to thefts worth more than $10,000 from Michigan stores

Police said a pair from Ohio caught stealing from the Chesterfield Dick's Sporting Goods have stolen more than $10,000 from Michigan stores.

According to police, officers were called to the Chesterfield store Wednesday at 5:41 p.m. because a man and woman had stolen a hockey bag filled with merchandise.

Police said the vehicle the pair fled in was found parked outside a nearby business, and they were walking near it. Police matched them to surveillance from Dick's, they said.

Terrell Anderson

Stolen apparel worth $2,821 was found in the vehicle, police said. Officers also discovered $3,358 worth of merchandise that was allegedly stolen from the Dick's in Roseville earlier that day.

Investigation revealed that the two allegedly also attempted to steal $2,500 worth of merchandise in Utica. Also, Troy police are investigating multiple thefts the pair were allegedly committed. More than $10,000 worth of merchandise had been stolen, police said.

Jveyon Palmer

Advertisement

Terrell Anderson, 37, and Jveyon Palmer, 23, both of Toledo, are charged with first-degree retail fraud and first-degree conspiracy to commit retail fraud.

Police said they both have extensive criminal histories that include assault, robbery, and burglary. They were released on $750 bonds as they await court.