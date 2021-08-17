WATCH LIVE: Police shut down Southwest Detroit bar after fatal shooting

Police are shutting down a Southwest Detroit bar after a fatal shooting early Monday.

One person was killed and three others were injured in the shooting after a fight at the Red's Park-Inn Bar on Central, south of Michigan Avenue.

Detroit police have been investigating businesses after crimes and shutting them down. Earlier this month, a gas station was shut down for being unlicensed after a clerk shot a customer.

Last month, a banquet hall on the east side was shut down after it was discovered during a murder investigation that the business didn't have a license.

Police Chief James White will speak about the shooting and the bar's shutdown at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live above.