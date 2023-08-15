Police: St. Clair Shores man shot brother at family reunion party

article

A family reunion ended in gunfire with a man allegedly shooting his own brother in Eastpointe Saturday.

Kevin Deon Jones was arraigned Tuesday in the shooting at a family reunion Saturday at Kennedy Park on Schroeder Avenue.The victim survived, despite multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones, 48, confronted his brother at the party and allegedly shot his brother multiple times in the chest in the parking lot.

Jones, from St. Clair Shores, is facing life in prison, charged with assault with intent to murder, as well as a felon in possession of a firearm (a five-year felony), felon in Possession of ammunition (a five-year felony), carry of a concealed weapon (five-year felony), and three counts of felony firearm second offense (five-year mandatory felony on each count).

"These serious charges serve as a stark reminder that even at family gatherings, gun violence can forever alter lives," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Jones was convicted of a previous assault with intent to commit murder in 2006, for which he served nine years in prison.

Jones was arraigned in Eastpointe District Court by Judge Kathleen Galen where she set bond at one million dollars cash/surety only and upon release is to have no contact with the victim or his family, no firearms, no illegal drugs and is not allowed to leave the state.

