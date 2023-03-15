Police still looking for missing Michigan man who didn't show up for mother's memorial

article

Michigan State Police still need help looking for a man who was reported missing when he didn't show up to his mother's memorial service.

Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser's family reported him missing March 4, though they hadn't seen him since December, and neighbors hadn't seen him since January. His mother died in February.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of a side-by-side that Nasser was last known to have before he disappeared. It is a red and black 2016 Pioneer 700 that looks like this:

Nasser, 26, is from Clare County in mid-Michigan, but police say he may have family in Dearborn Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 989-773-5951.