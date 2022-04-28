Police still looking for suspect after January double murder at Wayne apartment

article

A suspect is still at large months after two sisters were found murdered in Wayne, police said.

Christopher Lewis Greer, 32, is accused of shooting his girlfriend, 30-year-old Dominique Parchman, and her sister, 18-year-old Shyanna Hall, at Lara Apartments in the 3300 block of Niagara Street on Jan. 5.

Police said Greer fled the scene near Michigan Avenue and Merriman Road in Parchman's 2006 Dodge Charger. That car was found abandoned near Michigan Avenue and Hewitt Road in Ypsilanti Township.

Officials said Greer may have changed his appearance, but a scar on his right cheek stands out.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to Greer's arrest.

Submit tips by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or online at 1800speakup.org.