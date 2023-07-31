Pontiac shooting investigation • Michigan men caught with fentanyl in West Virginia • Gas prices soar

Investigators were at a Pontiac apartment complex early Monday after reports of dozens of shots being fired.

"I ran to my kids' room, and then I ran downstairs to go see what was all hit," said Daja Benion, who lives at Spring Lake Village Apartments.

Benion's sliding glass door was shot out and there was glass all over.

"Nothing but glass on my carpet," she said. "Nothing but glass."

A caller told FOX 2 that they heard 30-40 shots fired at the complex near Auburn and S. Martin Luther King Jr.

Michigan men caught with fentanyl in West Virginia

Two Michigan men are in custody in West Virginia after police say they had "an extremely large quantity of fentanyl" and cash in their vehicle.

St. Albans police say they tried to stop a vehicle that Levonte Marvontez Bell, 36, of Detroit, and Jaylen Dalaino Bell, 28, of DeWitt, were inside on Saturday. However, the driver took off and led officers on a chase.

When the vehicle eventually stopped due to mechanical issues, police arrested the men and searched the vehicle, finding the drugs and money. Police also believe the men threw some fentanyl out of the vehicle while they were running.

Both Levonte and Jaylen are charged with intent to deliver fentanyl and reckless fleeing. They are being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 cash bonds.

Gas prices soar

Your wallet is going to feel it if you need to fill up soon - gas prices are the highest they've been in three months.

Drivers are paying an average of $3.67 per gallon for regular unleaded, with a 15-gallon tank of gas costing about $55. This is 11 cents more than this time last month.

While prices have spiked, they are still 56 cents less per gallon than this time last year, and a 15-gallon tank is about $23 cheaper than 2022's highest price last June.

And this trend could continue.

"With supplies tight, if demand climbs, pump prices will likely follow suit," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Vigil held for teen stabbed to death over basketball game

Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Detroit last week.

Daivion Henderson was murdered after a basketball game Tuesday in the area of Thatcher and Burgess.

His mother Terronda Henderson says it happened because a group of kids was upset they lost a pickup basketball game. It led to a fight, then someone pulled out a knife.

Through the hugs, the tears, and the incredible sadness, family and friends are trying to not only come to grips with this tragedy but also trying to figure out a way to move forward.

The Family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral.

Man shot at hotel near airport

A man was shot during a sale gone wrong at a hotel near Detroit Metro Airport over the weekend.

Police say two Delaware men traveled to the Marriott Hotel in the 30500 block of Flynn to purchase numerous cell phones from private sellers. However, once inside a room Saturday afternoon, two suspects pulled out handguns.

The men told police say tried to disarm the suspects, and one was successful while the other man was shot. He was last listed in critical condition.

The suspects fled.

Murder suspect lived with dead roommate for 'extended period of time'

A Nevada man is accused of killing his roommate and living with her deceased body for an extended period of time.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said 31-year-old George Anthony Bone was arrested and booked on a murder charge.

Officers said on July 26, they responded to a home after getting a report that a deceased woman was inside.

Read more here.