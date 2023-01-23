Porcupine Mountains Wilderness named America's most beautiful state park by travel site

article

A Michigan gem, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, is the most beautiful state park in the country, according to Travel Lens.

The travel website looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor for words such as beautiful, stunning, and breathtaking. The site also looked at Instagram photos from parks and Google searches.

Almost 89% of reviews for the Upper Peninsula park mentioned beauty.

Searches for Porcupine Mountains also increased by more than 112% between October 2021 and September 2022.

"The Porkies" is about 60,000 acres. It includes miles of hiking trails, campgrounds, waterfalls, and more.