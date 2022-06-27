Pregnant teen shot during argument at Pontiac gas station

A pregnant girl was shot during an argument Sunday night at a Pontiac gas station.

Related: Pregnant woman dies after hit-and-run at Southfield apartment

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call around 11:45 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 585 Auburn Ave. Deputies found shell casings in the parking lot, but no victim.

They were able to locate the 17-year-old victim at a home in the 100 block of S. Marshall Street.

Read more Pontiac news here.

The victim told deputies that she walked to the gas station with friends. One of her friends has a "beef" with some people who were at the gas station, she told deputies, and people started arguing. She told deputies that she was shot in the arm as she turned to walk away after flipping off one of the people.

Deputies are looking for the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male standing about 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was driving a white pickup truck.