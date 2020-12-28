President Trump signs pandemic package, viewings for Sheriff Napoleon, Wayne State student shot and killed

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as an increase in food stamp benefits.

The signing Sunday, at his private club in Florida came amid escalating criticism over his eleventh-hour demands for larger, $2,000 relief checks and scaled-back spending even though the bill had already passed the House and Senate by wide margins.

The bill was passed with what lawmakers had thought was Trump’s blessing, and after months of negotiations with his administration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised President Trump late Sunday for signing the package and funding bill.

McConnell said in a statement that he applauds Trump’s "decision to get hundreds of billions of dollars of crucial COVID-19 relief out the door and into the hands of American families as quickly as possible."

The Kentucky Republican admitted that the compromised bill is not perfect, "but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now."

Public viewings begin in Detroit for Sheriff Benny Napoleon

The first of two public viewings is happening Monday for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who died earlier this month at the age of 65 after contracting COVID-19.

The first public viewing is Monday, December 28 at Swanson Funeral home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Swanson Funeral home is located at 806 East Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

Then on Tuesday, December 29, at Greater Grace Temple, from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Greater Grace Temple is located at 23500 West Seven Mile in Detroit.

A face mask and social distancing are required at both events.

Later in the week, a private funeral will be held. It will be livestreamed.

Wayne State student shot and killed in car in Highland Park

Police are searching for suspects after a freshman at Wayne State University was killed the day after Christmas.

Casey Willis, 19, was shot on Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 18000 block of Cardoni in Highland Park.

According to police, Willis and another male victim, who was not injured, were sitting inside a Honda Civic when two unknown suspects walked up to the car.

A neighbor's security camera showed that one of the suspects had a long gun in his hand and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, hitting Willis.

Police haven't said yet why the shooting may have happened. An investigation is ongoing.

Other Stories

1. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib reacts to Donald Trumps' signing of the COVID relief bill.

2. Inkster police are searching for a suspect who sent them on a high-speed chase Sunday after an apartment break-in.

3. The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit is celebrating Kwanzaa with virtual events every day at 7 p.m. until January 1.

The latest on the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville

A sheriff's office in Tennessee says the driver of a box truck that was heard playing audio at a convenience store outside of Nashville has been booked into jail on felony charges.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says members of a church and customers at the nearby market where the white box truck was spotted Sunday morning heard the driver playing audio "similar to what was heard" before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Sgt. Steve Craig says deputies were called to investigate reports of the truck driver playing audio "loudly" outside the market, and later learned that the man was also accused of similar actions outside a church during a service.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that 33-year-old driver James Turgeon has been detained and charged with two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence. Officials say Turgeon received the evidence tampering charge because he "damaged the speaker system wiring intentionally."

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has said a robot was sent to investigate the truck and no device was found.

Turgeon is being held on $500,000 bond, authorities said.