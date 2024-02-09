A fifth person has been charged in the murder-for-hire plot to kill Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson and his wife in order to take control of the Oak Park jeweler's estate.

Phillip Sumpter of Ohio was arraigned in the 45th Judicial Court in November 2023 on a single count of conspiracy to murder, court records indicate. Sumpter's role in the plot, which included a metro Detroit attorney who was considered the mastermind behind the killing, was not immediately clear.

Sumpter had an examination scheduled for March 14.

The Oakland Press was the first to report Sumpter's involvement in the scheme.

Three of the four men involved in the plot were ordered to stand trial in Hutchinson's death last May. Attorney Marco Bisbikis, 38 and Angelo Raptoplous, 33, are accused of hiring Roy Larry, 45, to murder both the jeweler and his wife Marisa.

Larry was brought into the plot by his cousin Darnell Larry, who was an acquaintance Raptoplous. He secured a plea deal with the prosecutor's office and agreed to testify against the other three suspects.

Phillip Sumpter of Ohio. Booking photo via Oakland County Jail.

Their plan included employing Roy Larry to gun down both Hutchinsons while they were in their car. Dan Hutchinson died after being stuck several times. The shooting happened on June 1, 2022 when Roy Larry pulled up alongside the jeweler while riding an electric bike and brandishing a firearm before firing several shots.

The plot was outlined over several days of testimony during a preliminary examination of the three suspects. It included explosive allegations of mob involvement by Bisbikis.