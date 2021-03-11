Prosecutor charges Detroit man for killing Uber driver he requested under fake name

A Detroit man is facing charges after an Uber driver was shot and killed earlier this year.

According to authorities, Carlous Skipper Jr., 25, is accused of using a different name to call an Uber to the 16540 block of Wisconsin in Detroit at 2:08 a.m. on January 14, 2021.

When the driver, Yousef Al-Gabri, 43, arrived Skipper is accused of shooting him multiple times with a handgun. Al-Gabri’s body was discovered after his SUV was found crashed into a porch in the same location where he was supposed to be picking up Skipper.

Police said they identified Skipper as the alleged shooter and arrested him on March 9. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Skipper is due back in court March 23.