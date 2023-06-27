Prosecutor describes mid-day Livonia shooting as something from 'Wild West'

Two men are facing charges after a Livonia shooting that was caught on video last week.

Police said Terrell Dwan Morris, 35, of Redford, and a 27-year-old Detroit woman were arguing at a home in the 19330 block of Rensellor Street around 12:15 p.m. Friday. During the argument, a 16-year-old Detroit boy allegedly shattered a glass door as Morris went into a home.

Morris came back out with a handgun and allegedly shot at the victims, including the 27-year-old woman, the 16-year-old boy, a 28-year-old Beverly Hills woman, and a 45-year-old Redford man. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and the other victims were not hit.

"The evidence in this case will show that this prolonged shooting in Livonia in broad daylight was reminiscent of shooting on the frontier in the Wild West," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This potentially deadly behavior occurred in a residential neighborhood and put people in grave danger."

Lamont James Sherman, 45, of Detroit, is accused of tampering with handgun evidence before fleeing the scene. He also allegedly lied to the police about the location of the gun.

Morris was charged with seven counts of felonious assault, seven counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of domestic violence. He was remanded to jail.

Sherman was charged with one count of lying to a peace officer and one count of tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $100,000/10%.