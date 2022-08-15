Prosecutor: Man charged after shooting at police while 14-year-old leads officers on wild chase

article

A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting at police from a stolen pickup truck driven by a 14-year-old during a wild chase Thursday.

Sahr Richardson, of Redford, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of discharge from a vehicle, one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, two counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and 10 counts of felony firearm.

He was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond, and must wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.

The chase started in Lincoln Park near Fort and Schaefer around 10 p.m. after police tried pulling over a Dodge Ram truck for having improper plates. The suspects instead fled the officers, leading police through Allen Park and Dearborn.

During the chase, a police scout car was struck by gunfire

The chase ended on the Southfield Freeway near Outer Drive, where the suspects - two teenagers and one adult - bailed out the vehicle. They were taken into custody after fleeing the truck.

According to police, the 14-year-old was the getaway driver. He was out on $800 bond following an incident where he shot his girlfriend. A Detroit police officer says he was wearing the same shirt he was first arrested in during the chase.