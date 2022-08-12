Expand / Collapse search

Video shows 14-year-old in stolen truck lead wild police chase through Wayne County

By FOX 2 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
The Michigan State Police said a 14-year-old who was already out on bond is now facing more charges after leading a wild police chase in a stolen truck.

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old who was already out on bond for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend was the driver of a stolen pickup truck that led Michigan State Police on a wild chase through Wayne County, police say, and the entire thing was caught on dashboard camera.

The unnamed teen was one of three people in the pickup truck that MSP on a chase that started in Lincoln Park around 10 p.m. and went through Allen Park and Dearborn.

MSP said during the chase, one of their cruisers was shot by someone inside the truck. Nobody was hurt during the chase which was caught on MSP dashboard videos. 

In a 2-minute-long clip provided by MSP, the truck speeds through multiple intersections, swerving between lanes and avoiding stop attempts by the officer.

The truck ran at least two lights during the chase before the truck turned onto the service drive of the Southfield Freeway and tried to elude the officer. As the truck gets onto the highway, the trooper speeds up and performs a PIT maneuver but the truck kept going. 

The trooper did a second PIT maneuver, finally bringing the truck to a stop. Three suspects then get out of the truck and hop the fence separating the freeway from the service drive but MSP troopers were right behind them, scaling the fence and arresting two teens and an adult.

According to police, the 14-year-old was the getaway driver. He was out on $800 bond following an incident where he shot his girlfriend. A Detroit police officer says he was wearing the same shirt he was first arrested in during the chase. 

The pickup truck involved in the chase had previously been stolen out of Ecorse last November. 

