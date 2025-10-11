Prosecutors: Southgate Kroger stabbing was self-defense; man faces weapons charge

The Brief Prosecutors say the Oct. 7 stabbing at a Southgate Kroger was an act of self-defense. Charles Hinton faces a weapons charge for carrying a concealed knife during the incident. Investigators said Hinton and Ramon Vazquez knew of each other through another person but had never met in person.



A man will not be charged in the deadly stabbing of a 23-year-old at a Southgate Kroger, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Prosecutors said Charles Hinton, 33, of Riverview, acted in self-defense when he stabbed Ramon Vazquez.

Hinton is charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon for illegally having a knife during the assault inside the store, where he worked.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, Southgate police were called to the Kroger on Fort Street for reports of a stabbing.

With dozens of shoppers inside, officers arrived to find the victim in front of the store suffering from two stab wounds.

First responders rendered aid, but Vazquez later died at the hospital.

Investigators said Hinton and Vazquez knew of each other through another person but had never met in person.

According to prosecutors, Hinton was working when Vazquez entered the store, sought him out, and began punching him multiple times. Hinton then pulled out a knife and stabbed Vazquez twice, fatally wounding him.

Authorities said Hinton remained at the scene.

"The facts in this case show that Mr. Vazquez was the initial aggressor who physically attacked Hinton while he was working," Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy said in a statement. "Hinton, in response, defended himself. In this case, the facts and evidence support that he acted in lawful self-defense."

Under Michigan law, individuals are permitted to use force — including deadly force — when necessary to protect themselves.

Hinton is expected to be arraigned Saturday on the weapons charge.