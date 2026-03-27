PWHL Takeover Tour returns to Detroit for 2nd time this season -- How to get tickets

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The Brief The PWHL's New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. The league plays a slate of location-neutral games in cities that don't have PWHL teams.



Professional women's hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)'s New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire will face off Saturday afternoon as part of the Takeover Tour. It's the second and final Detroit Takeover Tour stop of the season.

As part of the tour, the league plays a slate of location-neutral games in cities that don't have PWHL teams.

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The league has not confirmed if it will expand again at the end of the 2025-26 season, but hopes remain high that Detroit will eventually get its own team. The city has consistently shown up for the league, with the PWHL game welcoming its 1 millionth fan during a Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena last year.

That game also set a record for most fans at a professional women's hockey game in the United States when 14,288 showed up to cheer on the New York Sirens and Minnesota Frost. As the league continues to grow and pick up fans, that record has been broken several times.

Get tickets to Saturday's PWHL game here.

Saturday's game will be record-setting in a different way. It will be the first ever nationally televised PWHL game in the United States. Fans who can't make it to the game will be able to watch on ION.