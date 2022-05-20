Regal to offer $2 movie tickets for children’s movies this summer

article

If you’re looking for a fun and affordable activity — Regal has a deal that the whole family can enjoy.

Regal announced its 2022 Regal Summer Movie Express series, where tickets are just $2 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays featuring summer children’s movies.

The company will feature kid favorites including "Madagascar," "Despicable Me" and "The Lego Movie."

The theater says availability varies by location, so check participating theaters for schedules.

The movie schedule runs through the end of August.

Free kids movies to stream

COVID-19 spikes may keep some families from heading to the cineplex, but it shouldn’t keep them from great entertainment. The major streaming services have options available for all ages, but you don’t need a Netflix subscription (or someone else’s Netflix password) to make your own movie night. The following titles are all streaming (for free!) on Tubi.



Red Dog (2012): Josh Lucas, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Rachael Taylor give re-barkable performances in this "family-friendly, fact-based story of a dog who brought together a fractured community while looking for his missing master in the Australian Outback." Rated PG. 92 minutes. Dir: Kriv Stenders.



Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood (2021): Jon Lovitz does a little mustache-twirling (metaphorically speaking) in this back-to-school comedy that centers on a kid (Chase Brown) in an under-funded city high school and his battle against his no-good embezzling Vice Principal (Lovitz). "Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood" is a Tubi Original. Rated TV-PG. 84 minutes. Dir: Dylan Vox. Also featuring Stephen Kramer Glickman, Iliana Isabella Perez, Jayden Scala.



Zapped (2014): Superstar-in-the-making Zendaya stars as a "teenager who struggles to adjust to her new stepfamily and school," whose life takes a turn "when a dog training app gives her the power to control boys." Rated TV-G. 92 minutes. Dir: Peter Deluise. Also featuring Chanelle Peloso, Spencer Boldman.



William Shatner’s A Twist in the Tale (1999): William Shatner spins wild stories for a group of impressionable kids in this genre-bending series, which includes episodes about ghosts, time travel, wizards and more ghosts alongside everyday terrors like starting life in a new town — with ghosts. Rated TV-PG. Dir: Declan Eames. Also featuring Chelsie Preston Crayford, Emily Barclay, Claudia Black, Alistair Browning. 15 episodes.



Plus:

