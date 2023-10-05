Remaining Egypt Covington murder suspects to be sentenced Thursday after guilty pleas

Two of the men charged with murdering Egypt Covington in her Van Buren Township home in 2017 will be sentenced Thursday.

Shandon Groom and Timothy Moore pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July, just days before their trials were slated to begin. Moore also pleaded guilty to one count of felony firearm.

The sentencing is expected to start at 9 a.m.

Because of the pleas, charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, and felony firearm were dismissed against them.

A third suspect, Shane Evans is currently in prison after pleading guilty to the same charge. He was sentenced to 15-25 years in May.

As part of his plea, Evans was going to testify against Groom and Moore at trial.

What happened

According to previous court testimony from Evans, the men were hanging out in June 2017 when they decided they wanted to steal weed from Covington's neighbor, who was out of town. The men drove to the duplex in Van Buren Township and Evans said he pointed out which door was the correct one before driving away.

However, Groom and Moore entered the wrong door and instead went inside Covington's home and found her watching a movie. When they saw her, they shot her to death and allegedly wrapped her in Christmas lights.

After the murder, Van Buren police began investigating, but a break in the case wouldn't come until Michigan State Police took over the investigation in August 2020.

Evans and Moore were arrested in November 2020, more than three years after Covington's death. Groom was taken into custody in December 2020.

Cell phone records and GPS locations were used to place Evans, Moore, and Groom at the scene of the crime.

Prosecutors said the men also stole Covington’s cell phone, which pinged to the same location as their phones before they threw it away.

All three men were bound over for trial in 2021.

MSP said there was a fourth suspect, but they were shot and killed after the crime.