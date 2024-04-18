Renovated Detroit building to soon be known as Helen Moore Community Center

A long-time Detroiter and activist in the Dexter-Elmhurst area will have a community center named after her because of her tireless efforts to save it.

The monumental move, acknowledging Helen Moore's service, came during Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's State of the City Wednesday night.

The recreation center will soon be known as the Helen Moore Community Center.

"For the last 25 years of my life, my number one critic has been Helen Moore. And you know what? Every time she brings me something, she’s right," Duggan said during his speech.

For 86-year-old Helen Moore, saving a community center has been doing the lord's work, because she would not give up. She would not sit down.

"They say I’m an activist, some say I'm a troublemaker, and I say I’m a child of God," Moore said.

She was invited to the 11th State of the City to be acknowledged for the community center that she saved.

"Before I graduated from college, from wayne state university law school, I was working at the center as a community activist" Moore said. "And so it’s just like home to me…



She saved the building any way she could, because it is all the community has, she said.

"(I) threatened the mayor, did all that kind of stuff," Moore said. "We fought a lot and come out, both of us, winning for the city."