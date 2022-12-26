Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend

Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend.

"No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said.

Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building.

"The heat just came on. It was on last night briefly, then it shut off," Beltz said.

They said they have gotten no answers - just notes about an issue.

"There’s been Post-It notes like written with Sharpie just saying, ‘Hey there is a building problem,’" Beltz said. "I'm so fed up. I'm over it. I'm leaving."

The leasing office is closed from Dec. 23 until Jan. 6, but FOX 2 did reach out to the company and received a statement that reads in part, "Our team has reached out to multiple vendors over the past couple of days but have been, unfortunately, denied service due to a historic lack of timely payment associated with work completed at this property. We have turned to the owners of the building, Sturgeon Bay Partners, for their help in resolving payment issues, so services can be restored."

The city of Detroit said it has also been in contact with management.

The Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department released a statement:

"The health and safety of residents is our priority especially in these adverse weather conditions. We have been onsite and in communication with Sheridan Court management to resolve the heat and water issue. They state that repairs were made today and but another pipe burst leading to water shut off again until further repairs are made. We’re told a plumber is coming back out and we will monitor to ensure repairs are made quickly as possible and temporary heat is provided if needed. This location has a Certificate of Compliance and weather is the cause. We will continue to monitor and ask residents experiencing issues with essential utilities to contact their management office and BSEED at 313-224-3114 if there is no resolution in the next 24 hours."