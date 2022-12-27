Residents displaced at multiple Detroit apartments • Jayru Campbell arrested • Notable deaths of 2022

Several citizens are stuck trying to find proper housing this Christmas break after apartments they were staying in became unlivable.

At Detroit's Sheridan Court, residents were stuck without heat and water over the weekend. At the Across the Park Apartments in Southwest Detroit, the scene was even more grim after a fire broke out, displacing some 20 people.

"The pipes busted from an empty apartment. I assume there's no heat on, and then water tricked down from the 5th floor to the 1st floor," said Latanya Martin.

Martin is one of the residents of the Southwest Detroit complex that will need to find somewhere else to stay as the managing companies fixes leaks and ceiling damage. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.

Video inside the Annabelle Street complex showed dozens of leakage points in hallways and units. The floors were soaked with water while ceilings had several holes in them.

It's unclear how the fire started, but it couldn't have come at a worse time for residents looking to celebrate the holidays in peace.

At the Sheridan Court location, which is in Midtown, Tyler Beltz told FOX 2 that for a brief moment the heat turned on overnight. But then it shut off. He hasn't gotten much of an answer from the property managers, he said.

"There’s been Post-It notes like written with Sharpie just saying, ‘Hey there is a building problem,’" Beltz said. "I'm so fed up. I'm over it. I'm leaving."

The leasing office said a lack of timely payments for other projects at the location has led to a backlog in work that needs to be completed at the Sheridan Court location. The city of Detroit is also in touch with the owners.

"We have been onsite and in communication with Sheridan Court management to resolve the heat and water issue. They state that repairs were made today and but another pipe burst leading to water shut off again until further repairs are made," the city said in a statement.

With cold temperatures mixed in, residents won't gain much respite from the conditions until they find housing. There are several warming shelters around Detroit that can serve as an option.

Michigan gas prices dip below $3 a gallon

Gas prices crossed a significant milestone in Michigan this week after prices fell below $3 a gallon. On average around the state, drivers will pay $2.99 per gallon. In Metro Detroit, prices are actually slightly higher than average, falling at $3.02 a gallon after rising four cents from last week. That's still 21 cents less than the same time last year.

And as AAA notes, this may not be the lowest gas prices fall.

"As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA. "If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year."

The primary cause includes increasing supply and lower demand among gas stocks. The most expensive prices can be found in Traverse City at $3.21 a gallon, followed by Jackson at $3.11 and Ann Arbor at $3.02.

Former Cass Tech QB Jayru Campbell arrested

A former Detroit high school football star who went on to compete for a national championship was arrested after a tense standoff with police at a psychiatric facility in Auburn Hills.

Jayru Campbell, who attended Cass Tech High School, livestreamed the interaction with police on Facebook. In it, he can be seen holding a little girl he says is his daughter. At times, he puts the camera on four police officers who are huddled several feet from Campbell.

At times, Campbell can be seen holding a pair of scissors. It's not clear what led to the standoff with police, which unfolded in the Havenwyck Hospital in Auburn Hills, which is a psychiatric and substance abuse facility.

According to the Oakland County Jail website, Campbell was booked on Dec. 25 around 11:28 p.m. According to his Facebook page, there are two livestreams that Campbell made around 9:30 p.m. One video is about 4 minutes long and the other is about 8 minutes long. Campbell has yet to be arraigned and hasn't been charged with any crimes.

Tow truck driver fatally shoots suspect during attempted robbing

A tow truck driver shot and killed a suspect who tried to rob him on Detroit's east side Monday.

Police said the truck driver was meeting with the suspect to buy a junk car in the area of 7 Mile and Kelly when he was ambushed around 9:35 a.m.

The driver, who is a CPL holder, pulled out a gun and fatally shot the suspect.

While the shooting remains under investigation, Detroit police said it appears it was self-defense.

Michigan jumps into interstate gambling with New Jersey

Online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against each other starting Jan. 1 as a long-sought effort by gambling companies and their regulators to expand interstate play takes effect. PokerStars will combine player pools in the two states.

The idea is that more players will lead to bigger prize pools and contribute to the growth of the industry.

"Michigan and New Jersey joining forces is great news for our players in these two states, and poker, more generally, as it promises a better experience and even more value, all with the confidence provided by a trusted, licensed operator," PokerStars U.S. managing director, Severin Rasset, said in a statement. "Our community will experience more breadth and depth of games, more tournaments with bigger prizes to win, amped-up promotions, and more choice."

Rasset said his company worked closely with New Jersey and Michigan gambling regulators on the arrangement, adding he hopes other states will soon adopt similar pacts. In 2018, New Jersey launched an interstate compact with Nevada and Delaware for online poker with Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

— Courtesy of the Associated Press

Daily Forecast

It'll be a couple more days before Metro Detroit climbs out of its cold spell. Tuesday will hit a high of 28 and Wednesday a high of 38 before we enter the 40s and maybe even 50 degrees Friday. There's little chance of rain before then.

What else we're watching

Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit for purchasing an electric vehicle. The policy will knock off $7,500 from the price of an electric vehicle - though it'll come with some requirements that may be hard to navigate. The first of two sentencing arrangements for men convicted by jury trial of conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor is today. Adam Fox, who was convicted in federal court earlier this year, will be sentenced in Grand Rapids. The Detroit Lions loss doesn't mean they're out of the playoff hunt. But it will be much harder to get in even if the upstart football team wins out. They'll need some luck from other NFC opponents all vying for the last wild card spot. Ever heard of pancake ice? The odd weather phenomenon is happening at Tahquamenon Falls in northern Michigan. A park official photographed the process and posted it to its Facebook page. A Michigan doctor has been missing for four days after last being seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Dr. Bolek Payan is a psychiatrist at the hospital, according to his biography.

